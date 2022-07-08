AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC lessened its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. AbCellera Biologics comprises 1.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,573.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 1,408,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,028,279.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,215,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of ABCL opened at $11.41 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of -1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

