Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 39199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

