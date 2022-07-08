Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $104.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 44781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.31).
The stock has a market capitalization of £219.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)
