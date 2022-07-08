Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $104.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 44781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of £219.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, civil construction and outdoor furniture production, and other applications; and Tricoya wood elements.

