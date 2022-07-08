Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.33

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €20.25 ($21.09) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acerinox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.75) to €19.00 ($19.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

