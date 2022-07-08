ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 34,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,084,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.16 million, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ACM Research by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 237,862 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 429,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 408,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 107.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 186.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 152,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

