ACoconut Trading 15.5% Higher This Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $152,524.06 and approximately $33,206.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

