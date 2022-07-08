Activest Wealth Management Acquires 4,196 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 268,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 145,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 77,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.