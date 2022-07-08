Activest Wealth Management Has $10.26 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Activest Wealth Management cut its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 6.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Activest Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,085,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

