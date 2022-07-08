Activest Wealth Management Invests $44,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.76 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.