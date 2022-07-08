Activest Wealth Management Sells 1,433 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,213,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8,657.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after buying an additional 90,902 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $215.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

