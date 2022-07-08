Activest Wealth Management Sells 407 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Activest Wealth Management cut its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Chewy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $42.42 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.