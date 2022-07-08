Activest Wealth Management Sells 495 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 123.5% in the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 138,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

