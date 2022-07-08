Activest Wealth Management Sells 6,474 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Activest Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $141,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $54.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.