Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 242 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
