Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 242 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

