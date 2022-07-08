Aditus (ADI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,252.00

Aditus (ADI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Aditus has a total market cap of $50,858.72 and $20,252.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,724.25 or 0.99999693 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

