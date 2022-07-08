Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Adobe were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $390.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

