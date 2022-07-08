Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.74. 6,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.61 and a 200-day moving average of $449.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $168,250,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6,670.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 76,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

