Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $158.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

NYSE WMS opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.57. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,123,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 663,347 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

