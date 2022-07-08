Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 29th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.
AVK stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
