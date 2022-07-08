Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 29th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.

AVK stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $312,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

