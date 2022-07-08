Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Head-To-Head Review

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.41 billion 1.98 $565.70 million $13.16 9.33 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 3.00 $29.00 million N/A N/A

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Affiliated Managers Group and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus target price of $174.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.69%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 22.84% 22.99% 9.35% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 175.52% 74.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.12, suggesting that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

