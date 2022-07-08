Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.39.

ABNB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.27. 81,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,069,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $86,724,377. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

