Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Shares Up 3.8%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 50,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 30,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akbank T.A.S. from 12.70 to 15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

