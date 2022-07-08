Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading 6.4% Higher

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 487,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 877,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alkaline Water by 68.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alkaline Water by 175.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 292,095 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkaline Water during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

