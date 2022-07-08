Allego (NYSE:ALLG) versus EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Head-To-Head Survey

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A -78.72% EVgo N/A N/A -7.14%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allego and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67 EVgo 1 4 8 0 2.54

Allego currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 375.00%. EVgo has a consensus price target of $14.35, indicating a potential upside of 124.22%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than EVgo.

Risk and Volatility

Allego has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allego and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 2.70 -$378.20 million N/A N/A EVgo $22.21 million 76.30 -$5.91 million N/A N/A

EVgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allego.

About Allego (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

