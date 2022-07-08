Alliance Fan Token Market Capitalization Achieves $188,425.64 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $188,425.64 and approximately $22,612.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00112842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00546824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032669 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

