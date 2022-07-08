Alliance Global Partners Cuts Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Price Target to $4.00

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ OEG opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.31. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43.
Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 51.03%.
Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.
