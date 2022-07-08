Ambrosus Market Capitalization Achieves $5.31 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $87,812.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000405 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,438,610 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.