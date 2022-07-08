American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,370 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 206,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

