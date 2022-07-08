AmonD Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $850,679.08 and approximately $9.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,630,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

