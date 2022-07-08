Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,364,796 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.68. The company has a market cap of £11.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74.
About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)
Further Reading
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.