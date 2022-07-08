Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Target Price at $82.25

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($80.21) to €83.00 ($86.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($93.75) to €96.00 ($100.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.3693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

