Analysts Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Target Price at $263.67

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.67.

ETTYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ETTYF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

