Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) PT at $72.23

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF opened at $45.57 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.537 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.