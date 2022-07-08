Analyzing Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 7.60 -$12.00 million N/A N/A 12 ReTech $660,000.00 4.18 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

12 ReTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -88.73% N/A -39.82% 12 ReTech -797.12% N/A -726.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of 12 ReTech shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of -2.61, indicating that its share price is 361% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 12 ReTech has a beta of 13.14, indicating that its share price is 1,214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bright Mountain Media and 12 ReTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bright Mountain Media beats 12 ReTech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

12 ReTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

