Analyzing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coeur Mining and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus target price of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 123.40%. Given Coeur Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $832.83 million 0.95 -$31.32 million ($0.09) -31.33 Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 1.94 -$88.56 million ($1.58) -0.69

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -3.13% -3.41% -1.66% Hycroft Mining -100.07% N/A -47.44%

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. In addition, the company owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013.Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

