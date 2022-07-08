Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $784.77

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 784.77 ($9.50) and traded as low as GBX 756 ($9.15). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.20), with a volume of 45,298 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 839.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 785.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s payout ratio is presently 0.01%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

