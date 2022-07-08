AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Up 2.3%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 48,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,651,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

