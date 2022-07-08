ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 3.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $22,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $252.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

