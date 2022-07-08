Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

ATRS opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

