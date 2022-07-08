Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $43.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,404,600. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.