Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down to $53.66

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.66, but opened at $51.90. Appian shares last traded at $51.57, with a volume of 766 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,600,034 shares in the company, valued at $305,317,572.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 776,530 shares of company stock worth $35,702,326 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Appian by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Appian by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

