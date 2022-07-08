Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 4,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.46. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.