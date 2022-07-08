Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 156,246 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Aptiv worth $88,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $317,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,913,000 after purchasing an additional 923,292 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

