APYSwap (APYS) Hits Market Cap of $358,674.91

APYSwap (APYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $358,674.91 and approximately $15,285.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00513064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032788 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

