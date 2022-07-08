Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.76

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.76 and traded as low as $18.02. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 536,803 shares traded.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

