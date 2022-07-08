Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $27.74. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 982 shares changing hands.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
