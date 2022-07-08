Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $27.74. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 982 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $48,339.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

