Arepacoin Reaches Market Cap of $20,161.56 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $20,161.56 and $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

