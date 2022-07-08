Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,641. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

