Argent Advisors Inc. Has $549,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 69,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 59,726 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,735 shares of company stock worth $4,728,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.96. 27,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average is $130.86. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

