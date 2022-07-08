Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $138.93. 71,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,658,601. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $174.93.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.